Casa de la Cultura prepares an alternative for its Noches Musicales yearly summer concert series, as it is currently put on hold due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
Summer has officially begun for the Del Rio community, and the traditional Noches Musicales, an event organized by the Casa de la Cultura remains on hold until further notice.
The event is not fully canceled according to the organization. “We are happy that we can keep our community safer but we didn’t completely cancel, we have something special planned later this summer so we can enjoy some live music,” the organization said in a statement online.
Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz explained as an alternative the organization is planning to do a parade style Noches Musicales in July. “Our goal is to have an actual Noches Musicales in August and hope everything is better by then,” De La Paz said.
The parade style event would consist of flatbed and trailer, in which the band would perform on as they are driven around the neighborhood, De La Paz said, adding the Casa has already reached out to some bands.
De La Paz said the bands for Noches Musicales are paid for their performances, but the organization’s current funding is pending thus everything remains on hold.
“It would be really hard for us to ask band members to donate their time. Of course, if there’s a band that’s willing to donate their services we’d be all for it. We definitely understand that it’s hard times now,” De La Paz said.
Every year the event features a different musical artist at the Brown Plaza for Del Rioans to view and listen each weekend. Last year Del Rioans enjoyed the likes of Hurakarrana, Los Luceros del Bravo, and Mariachi Rayos del Sol among many others.
Further updates regarding the event will be announced by the Casa through its official Facebook page and website, lacasadelacultura.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.