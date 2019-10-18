For all the ups and downs the Del Rio Rams football program has been going through, the future is looking good for the blue and white.
The arrival of current head coach Roderick Taylor and the changes he’s implemented did not sit well with many folks. It wasn’t because people didn’t know Taylor. After all, he was the offensive coordinator for the Rams when they reached the third round of the playoffs against Steele, so he was familiar to the program and to die-hard Rams fans. But he was replacing a very popular coach in Frenchey McCrea Jr., and everything Taylor did was viewed through a microscope that compared his work to McCrea’s.
Now, things have begun to turn around in the Rams program and it’s starting at the sub-varsity levels.
The Del Rio Middle School teams have begun to win on a regular basis, and the freshmen and junior varsity teams have begun to gel and produce like Taylor and his coaches had hoped. As he’s told me, and anyone who’s been willing to listen, a successful program doesn’t start at the top with the varsity, but instead is created at the youngest levels.
To achieve that success, Taylor has also tried to implement some of his teachings to the coaches of the Del Rio Youth Football and Cheer League. In some cities that’s a common thing – teach them young and you’ll reap the rewards when they’re older.
Learning new things isn’t easy for anyone at any age. In fact, the older we get, the harder it becomes. It couldn’t have been easy for the varsity Rams football team because this is the second straight year learning a new offense with a new offensive coordinator. For the seniors, this may have been the third different offensive coordinator they’ve tried to learn a new offense from.
Of course there were going to be some speed bumps along the way. No journey is free of that. Getting beaten in games you should have been more competitive in can’t feel good. And with every loss, the buzz gets louder and louder that maybe the wrong decisions were being made and how quickly those changes can be undone to appease the masses. Only the toughest and strongest, both physically and mentally, can weather those storms and come out better for it.
That’s what the football program is going through right now.
The seniors on this team will pay their dues and when their playing days are done they can look back and say they were a part of the change that led to the Rams renewed success. Of course it would have been great to see that success when they were there, but not every team, not every player will know what it’s like to make it to the playoffs much less win there.
Look back through Del Rio’s football history and you’ll see more failure than success because that’s how sports goes.
That doesn’t stop these young men from going out each year and trying to re-write history and carve their own names into the record books.
Stay strong, Rams, and remember that even the longest race begins with that first step.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
