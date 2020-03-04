An increase in economic revenue is expected to take place, as this upcoming weekend is filled with events, said Blanca Larson, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
March is normally a month full of events, and this weekend Del Rioans will be able to enjoy the FIRST robotics competition, amongst other events.
Thirty teams from across the state of Texas and from New Mexico will compete for the chance to beat local robotics team 4063 in its home turf and advance to the state competition.
Team 4063 is also known as the “Bunnies” and TrikZr4Kidz. Visiting teams will be arriving on Friday night, along with their coaches, families and fans.
Larson estimates an economic boost of $61,000, at minimum from the competition, and that is just on hotel stays. The estimated revenue does not include gasoline, food and other expenses that will be accrued by the teams.
Last year, approximately 740 people came into the city for the competition, with last minute reservations spending the night in surrounding cities such as Uvalde. This time around there will be more rooms available for the weekend, according to Larson.
“Most of them (the teams) will come Friday, because they start (competition) first thing on Saturday morning,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Assistant Debbie Guerra said.
According to Larson and Guerra, in other places the teams have to send out a sponsor to get food and Del Rio is doing it differently.
“They come in buses, it’s hard for them to go out for food … last year we started doing the food court area and it was a big draw,” Guerra said.
According to Guerra last year’s teams were happy they did not have to leave Del Rio High School, as they were only given 30-45 minutes for lunch.
“It was quicker to step out and get lunch and dinner there,” Guerra said.
Guerra added approximately 13 vendors will be setting up at the food court, which is more than last year.
Larson said anybody, whether they have children in school or not, should check out the robotics competition this weekend.
“It would be great if the public could actually go see the competition,” Larson said.
Larson added the Bunnies can compete with almost any team in the country and the team, coaches and mentors put in a lot of work after school hours for the competition.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to check out what the team is doing,” Larson said.
The competition is open to the public on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Del Rioans can cheer on the Bunnies at Del Rio High School’s Carl P. Guys Gymnasium.
The arrival of the Vietnam Wall, First Friday Art Walk, Brown Plaza’s Spring BBQ Cook-Off and Andy Huggins’s comedy show are other events that will take place this weekend.
