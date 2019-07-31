Nature nourishes and sustains me, and it is important for me to spend time in nature as often as I can.
But even the memory of nature can nourish and sustain, and there are times in my life when I have to rely on those memories. These past few weeks have been one of those times.
Between work, moving to a new apartment and a visit from The Boy and his family, there just hasn’t been time for me to spend leisurely hours wandering out-of-doors, and so I have had to capture nature moments when I can find them and to remember the good times I have had outside.
I am almost-but-not-quite done with the move to my new apartment. As of this writing, I have just a few more things I need to move to my new digs.
I also have one more pickup load of boxes to move to my storage shed and several large bags of clothing to take to the Bethel Center.
The Mississippi Kites I wrote about last week are still hanging around and are out and about every morning. At first I thought there was only a pair of them, but over the past week, I’ve seen at least five together in the sky at the same time.
I took a break from moving Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to spend time with Michael G., The Boy, my daughter-in-law Kira and my grandchildren Aylah and Elliott.
We stayed at The Hillside in Castroville.
It’s close to Mike’s sister’s home, where Mike’s dad is living now, and it’s a really beautiful property, set on a high hill on the west side of Castroville and within easy distance of all of San Antonio’s many attractions.
On Monday, which was Aylah’s eighth birthday, we went to the San Antonio Zoo, which Mike and Tim and I hadn’t visited in many, many years.
Aylah, predictably, loved looking at all of the animals, and even though it was quite hot, we all had a good time.
I know there are people who have mixed feelings about zoos – I’m one of them.
It hurts my heart to see wild animals caged, but I also know that zoos and aquariums are some of the first places where I learned to be awed and inspired by the natural world, and I hope Aylah and the other children visiting the zoo will be awed and inspired in their turn and as adults, work to protect and preserve wild things and wild places.
Our three days together were over far too soon, and I am already looking forward to the next time we are all together.
