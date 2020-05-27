The city canceled its annual Memorial Day observance because of the COVID-19 crisis, but that didn’t stop one member of the Del Rio City Council from honoring the area’s military members who had made the ultimate sacrifice.
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda made a lone pilgrimage Monday morning to a monument dedicated “to the servicemen of Del Rio and Val Verde County who made the supreme sacrifice for their country” outside the Del Rio Civic Center on Veterans Boulevard.
The city typically hosts its Memorial Day ceremony at this monument every year.
The face of the gray granite monument is inscribed with the names of local servicemen who died in the foreign wars of the 20th Century: eight from World War I, 67 from World War II, two from Korea, 14 from Vietnam and four from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ojeda laid red and white roses, trimmed with red, white and blue ribbons and each carrying the city of Del Rio seal, at the base of the monument.
“Under the circumstances, we can’t gather, and this is usually a ceremony we all participate in every year, and it was absent this year, and I saw and I knew that it wasn’t going to happen, so I decided to do what we normally do – come here and honor those who gave their lives,” Ojeda said as he arranged the roses along a dedication plaque at the base of the monument.
Asked why he believed the ceremony important, Ojeda replied, “We owe everything to them. Some of my friends who served were lost, my neighbors, friends of my family, and they deserve the utmost respect from us because they gave their utmost for all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.