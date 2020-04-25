City Emergency Management Director John Sheedy on Tuesday gave Del Rio City Council members an update on the work being done at the emergency operations center in response to the COVID-19 situation.
“We had a good week last week, a lot of activity, a lot of things going on, a lot of day-to-day coordination and communication and calls, just doing the same things we’ve been doing and working on,” Sheedy told the council during its Tuesday teleconference meeting.
One of those activities, he said, has been a continual improvement and refinement of communications between the city, county, state and federal agencies involved in the response.
Sheedy first discussed the COVID-19 call center, which the city opened March 18.
“It’s been very active this week. We had 128 calls last week. That gives us a total of 683 calls, and we have been, the last couple of days, fairly busy. The calls have seemed to picked up some,” Sheedy said.
He said the call center now is “spending quite a bit of time” answering calls related to construction, roofing and contractors, hail and dent repair.
“We have to reconcile our policies and ordinances for this kind of work against our social distancing and our new regulations relating to COVID-19, so it’s been a challenge to stay on top of those,” Sheedy added.
He said he believed staff at the call center is adequately answering all the questions from callers, and noted if they are unable to answer questions, they forward them so they can be answered properly.
Sheedy next addressed supplies and resources.
“Supplies are continually improving, lately especially. I want to thank WIC (Women’s, Infants and Children’s Program). They’ve made 60 masks, and they’ve got another 40 masks pending that the WIC staff has provided for us, and all city staff currently has a mask,” Sheedy said.
“Yesterday and today, we’ve started receiving a lot more of our STAR requests, that’s our State of Texas Assistance Requests. There have been quite a few of those out there, and we’ve been kind of frustrated because it’s been very, very slow for them to actually get those moving for us. The hospital this week has received two large shipments, and we helped facilitate those by putting in additional STAR requests here from our emergency operations center to help them expedite that,” Sheedy said.
He said the emergency operations center has received orders of hand sanitizer this week, and he said he has received more masks.
“It’s been a really good team effort with everybody, with the entities sharing things back and forth. We’re finally getting to a point where we’re getting a lot of supplies coming in,” he added.
He said the emergency operations center is also continuing to work with the WIC program, which had added 66 more clients last week.
“So our clients receiving benefits as of yesterday (Monday) is 1,847,” Sheedy said.
He said more clients also have signed up to receive meals through the city’s Nutrition Services program.
“The city has now added persons ages 55 to 59, and we have picked up a total of six city-funded and 16 state-funded. On the 13th, we picked up 23 on the state side and on the 21st, we picked up 6 on the city and 16 on the state, an addition of 74 meals from last week,” Sheedy said.
He said the emergency operations center and city staff have spent a great deal of time creating flow charts to help Del Rioans navigate the process of dealing with contractors for roof and vehicle repairs from damage caused by the recent hailstorm.
Once the charts are completed, Sheedy said, they will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
He also shared a chart with information about local COVID-19 cases.
He said a total of 362 tests have been submitted, and of those, a total of 334 tests were negative and there remain 12 Del Rioans with positive test results. Of those 12, 11 have recovered, and 16 test results are pending.
“Every day it gets better, as far as how quickly the test returns are happening and how good our numbers really look,” Sheedy said.
He said new tests have slowed, saying only five tests were done over the weekend.
“That sounds really good for us, because that means that patients really aren’t meeting that criteria, they’re not seeing that COVID-19 concern at the testing facilities,” Sheedy said.
He also reviewed the statewide COVID-19 numbers with council.
“It certainly looks like things are going the direction that we need them to go, however, I think we talked about at our last meeting that the peak in Texas was anticipated to be tomorrow, April 22. Now, numerous studies and most recently the University of Texas has completed a study that that peak date has been backed up to May 6 or May 7, so we still have a couple weeks to go until we’re at our peak, but things are looking really good,” Sheedy said.
