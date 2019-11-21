Tuesday night the number of visitors at the city council meeting was unusually high, and there was a reason for it. At stake was not only the possible construction of a new conventions center, but also the distribution of the hotel occupancy tax revenue that has been funding many cultural, artistic and historical events in town.
The most prominent non-for-profit organizations in Del Rio were at risk of being defunded by the city. The reason? Reallocation of the HOT Funds in an effort to build a new civic center.
The proposal, which was ultimately tossed via unanimous vote, invites to take a closer look at what the hotel occupancy tax is, how these monies are spent, and also into what each one of these organizations brings to the table for the community of Del Rio.
Under Texas Tax Code, every event, program, or facility funded with hotel occupancy tax revenues must be likely to directly promote tourism and directly promote the convention and hotel industry.
Hotel owners, operators or managers must collect state hotel occupancy tax from their guests who rent a room or space in a hotel costing $15 or more each day, according to the Office of the Texas Comptroller.
The tax applies not only to hotels and motels, but also to bed and breakfasts, condominiums, apartments and houses. Local hotel taxes apply to sleeping rooms costing $2 or more each day.
“Tourism” is defined by the Texas Tax Code as guiding or managing individuals who are traveling to a different, city, county, state, or country.
A “direct” promotion of the convention and hotel industry has been consistently interpreted by the Texas Attorney General as a program, event, or facility likely to cause increased hotel or convention activity, per the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association.
There is no statutory formula for determining the level of impact an event must have to satisfy the requirement to directly promote tourism and hotel and convention activity.
However, communities with successful tourism promotion programs generally award the amount of the hotel occupancy tax by the proportionate impact on tourism and hotel activity incident to the funding request.
The city of Del Rio recently underwent a series of changes in its internal policy, leading to stricter guidelines, the disbanding of the Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee for the city council to directly oversee and approve HOT tax funds, and the proposal to defund all nonprofit organizations in town.
Organizations in the crosshairs were as follows, and please keep in mind that space is limited, so these descriptions are not comprehensive:
• Conventions and Visitors Bureau – A destination marketing organization whose purpose is to promote tourism, events, meetings and conferences.
• Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – An organization highlighting the Hispanic and Mexican-American heritage of local and area businesses.
• Whitehead Memorial Museum – A museum preserving historical and tangible artifacts that reflect the early history, cultures, and economics of Del Rio and Val Verde County.
• Shumla – Defined as a global leader in rock art research and education, utilizing science and technology to preserve the information held in the oldest “books” in North America — the endangered murals of the Lower Pecos Canyonlands of Texas.
• Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum – Educating the public about the importance of air power in sustaining the national security of the United States, and to preserve the heritage of Laughlin Air Force Base.
• Brown Plaza Association – Historically a scene to political and social gatherings, Brown Plaza hosts several events highlighting the Hispanic and historical heritage of Del Rio.
• Casa de la Cultura – Del Rio’s home for the arts for the best part of four decades, also responsible for popular programs such as Noches Musicales, art classes and workshops, art gallery.
• Del Rio Council for the Arts – Art classes and gallery, First Friday Art Walk, and also home to the Missoula Children’s Theater, the annual The Nutcracker theater program, and home to the Philip Mahl Memorial Kitchen, utilized by culinary art students.
Mayor Bruno Lozano attributed the proposal to defund the nonprofits to a clerical error and praised each one of them for their contributions to the arts, cultural and historical scene in Del Rio.
This clerical error must have been a very serious one, since the discussion on disbanding the HOT Tax Committee started publicly on Oct. 2, and was finally approved on Oct. 22 by unanimous vote of city council members.
We all can learn from mistakes, and hopefully this one will have a long-lasting effect that will help our community to thrive in the arts, historical and cultural fields.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
