Chief Brad Brantley, NJROTC instructor from Uvalde High School, was the featured speaker at the November meeting of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Willie DeLeon Civic Center.
Chief Brantley (Ret.), U.S. Navy, served 22 years in active duty in Naval Intelligence, and as a culinary chef, recruiter, and drill instructor.
He has served as a Naval Science instructor in Texas at Plainview and Uvalde high schools and also in Tecumseh, Kan. The ROTC program was added to Uvalde’s curriculum in 1993, and aims to teach students about the history of our country as well as pride in personal responsibility and a feeling of accomplishment.
He gave a most interesting and informative presentation, and made all realize the importance of NJROTC organization in our schools. Regent Billie Franklin presented Chief Brantley a gift to show members’ appreciation for his program.
Regent Billie Franklin called the November meeting to order at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Willie DeLeon Civic Center in Uvalde with 17 persons present. She welcomed members, and guests Mona Booker, Manny Carrillo, Vickie Lee, and Brad Brantley. The opening ritual was led by Regent Franklin, with music provided by an Ipad sent by Kristi Powers.
The President General’s message from Denise Doring Van Buren was read by Betty Lawrence and emphasized that DAR members should celebrate our democracy and work to welcome more women into our worthy organization. Mrs. Van Buren provided information about the service goals of the DAR organization, and encouraged members “to rise up with me” by honoring our patriot ancestors so their accomplishments will not be forgotten.
The National Defense Report was read by Diane Carrillo, and told about the first woman to vote in the United States. Deborah Moody voted in New Netherlands, which later became New York, in 1655, because she had a land grant in her name. Lydia Taft, in 1756, was credited with being the first woman to legally vote in the British colonies of the New World, in a town meeting in Massachusetts. The nineteenth amendment gave all women the legal right to vote.
The Minutes of the October meeting were read by Secretary Karen Collins, and approved as read. Treasurer Jakelynn Crawford gave the financial report, and it was filed for audit. Regent Franklin asked for volunteers to serve on the Nominating Committee, and Betty Lawrence, Nancy Baker, and Ellen Little volunteered to serve. They will present a recommended slate of officers for the next term at the March meeting.
Regent Franklin reported that the DAR Christmas Party would be on December 14th at the home of Toni Hull, and promises to be a fun time for all. Betty Lawrence spoke briefly about the Veterans Day Program at the Fairplex, and thanked all members who helped. Members were asked to continue to bring Box Tops for Education to Alice Hicks. The door prize was won by Sheryl Burkeen.
Members present at the meeting were Nancy Baker, Sheryl Burkeen, Pat Burrier, Diane Carrillo, Jan Chism, Karen Collins, Jakelynn Crawford, Billie Franklin, Lesley Jones, Betty Lawrence, Ellen Little, Sherry Malloy, and Yvonne Quigley.
Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. For more information, contact Billie Franklin at (830) 275 1834.
Submitted by Karen Collins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.