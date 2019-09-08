ACUÑA, Mexico – Four Rotary clubs, three of them from Texas and one from Ciudad Acuña, worked Thursday and Friday on the Crayola Project, an initiative benefiting low-income students in Ciudad Acuña with school supplies.
Thursday night, starting at 7:30 p.m., Rotarians gathered at the Ciudad Acuña Rotary Club to start assembling the packages, and Friday morning they delivered the school supplies to various schools.
Luis Enrique García Siller, Rotary Club of Acuña president, said the other clubs participating were Rotary Club of Del Rio; Boerne - Sunrise, and Hondo, as well as some members of the Rotary Club of Fredericksburg.
Rotary Club of Acuña Public Relations Director Víctor Chávez Flores said Thursday they started assembling the school packages at the Rotary Club facility, Boulevard Los Álamos 240, across from Villa de Acuña casino.
Friday, starting at 9:30 a.m., Rotary members showed up at Cuauhtémoc Elementary School, with Principal Guillermina Jara Castañón.
There they began delivering school supplies to first grade students. This school is located on Calle Juárez 2105 south of Colonia Vista Hermosa.
Later, at 10:30 a.m. Rotarians visited the Elizabeth Rodriguez Cruz Kindergarten, under the direction of Principal Delia Patricia García. Here 94 students received their packages. The school is located on Constitución 1312, Colonia Obrera.
At 11:20 a.m. they visited the Anna Eleanor Roosevelt Kindergarten, Morning Shift, under the direction of Principal Marcela Valdés de López; in the afternoon they visited the Griselda Álvarez Ponce de León Kindergarten, Evening Shift, where they also delivered packages to the students. School principal there is Brenda Calderón Silva.
Between both shifts a total of 317 students received school supplies. The kindergarten is located at Del Aliso Street 401, Colonia El Cedro.
At 12:10 a.m. the Rotarians visited Rotary Club Elementary School, whose principal is Jorge Alberto López Zavala. This campus is located at Calle del Pino 310, Colonia El Cedro.
The children held banners during the presentation of the school supplies thanking Rotary clubs for their effort and goodwill.
“We are donating notebooks, crayons, pencils, pens, paper sheets, compasses, erasers, glue, among other items to help kindergarten and elementary school children,” Rotary Club of Acuña
President Luis García said in his message.
