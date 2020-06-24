Del Rio City Council members authorized $100,000 from federal COVID-19 funds to be used to offer grants to small businesses.
The city council discussed and approved a resolution authorizing the funding during its special meeting held on June 16.
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda made a motion to approve the resolution, with Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon giving the second.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked if the council members had any questions about the resolution or the small business grants.
“So, the $100,000 is going to be used for what?” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked.
“We plan to use the $100,000 specifically for grants for qualifying businesses, as per the program details provided to you all,” Del Rio Economic Development Director Ori Fernandez replied.
Fernandez said her plan, which is based on a model used by the city of Seguin, Texas, and which she said she developed following research of similar programs in 20 different cities, will offer grants of up to $5,000 for small Del Rio businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“Many of (the cities) are doing loan programs. I chose not to propose that route for several reasons. I’ve always been one to stay away from the loan business, even on (the city’s) economic development corporation (EDC) side; plus, I didn’t want to compete with any of our local banks, but my plan, based on Seguin’s model, is based on a scoring matrix that has been provided to you all,” Fernandez said.
Depending where businesses fall in the scoring matrix, Fernandez said, they could qualify for the maximum $5,000 grant or, scoring lower, qualify for a $2,500 grant.
Fernandez also told the council she hopes the $100,000 will fund the first round of grants for local businesses.
“Because of the $1.9 million allocation, if you do the math, 25% is well over $400,000, closer to $500,000, but I wanted to do this as a preliminary round, to see what the interest is. Several businesses have already heard about it, so there will be, I believe, several businesses applying, and just based on those numbers, I would be glad to come back to council for approval of a second round,” Fernandez told the council.
Carranza thanked Fernandez for the information, adding, “I believe the $100,000 is just the minimal amount, but I agree with you, we can put it out there and see what kind of response we get. I can tell you that I’ve seen a few other cities in the state of Texas, and they’re being really aggressive with this. . . I anticipate we’re going to get a lot of applications, and I hope that’s so. I’m glad you’re saying we can come back and revisit this, but the important thing is that we can help our small businesses,” Carranza said.
On a question from Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado, Fernandez reviewed parts of the scoring matrix with the council.
She pointed out one of the criteria was whether the business had to close as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and another dealt with the business’ reduction in revenue during period of the forced closure. Another criteria dealt with the number of employees.
Fernandez said the questionnaire and application business owners will be required to fill out for the grant also asks if the owner has applied for other federal loans, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“We are not going to penalize them if they have sought other assistance. If fact, they get more points if they provide the documentation that they did apply for one or both of those programs,” Fernandez said.
Another question asks about the length of time the business has been open in Del Rio.
“Obviously, we’re going to reward those with the longest time in Del Rio,” she said, adding businesses that have been open 15 years or longer will be eligible for the most funds.
Additional points will be awarded if the business is a city utility customer, she said.
Fernandez said the city finance director and the city attorney will help her make the final selections of businesses to receive funding.
Fernandez said the application for the loans will be available on the city’s web site.
The deadline to apply for the grants is June 26, and she wants to be able to deliver the checks in July.
“I think there’s going to be a big interest, and we’re definitely going to need a second round, so I’m just hoping to help those businesses right away,” Fernandez said.
She said she had spoken to the owner of a small local business several days ago who said she had applied for a PPP loan nearly a month ago, but had not heard anything back.
“The purpose in making the turnaround time so quick was to help some of these businesses out,” Fernandez said.
She added she would love to be able to use the entire $500,000 for local businesses.
“I agree that quicker would be better. I just want to make sure everyone gets a fair shake,” DeReus said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
The application for the small business grant is available on the city’s web site and on its Facebook page.
