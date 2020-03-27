After a short and complete shut down due to the coronavirus disaster declaration, Amistad National Recreation Area announced Thursday parts of the national park will be reopening to the public.
“In order for persons to experience the outdoors and practice social distancing, National Park Service officials at Amistad National Recreation Area have re-opened some areas of the recreation area for the public. This includes all of the boat ramps, picnic areas, and hiking trails,” park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
Tuesday, after tighter restrictions pertaining the coronavirus disaster declaration were issued by Val Verde County and city of Del Rio officials, the park announced a full closure.
In Thursday’s announcement Ryan said some areas will remain closed, including the Visitor Center, restrooms, and campgrounds.
“The restrooms are closed due to maintenance employees not having enough proper personal protective equipment (gowns, face masks with shields, and gloves) that is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for cleaning these facilities. Park staff will continue to attempt to purchase these items,” Ryan said.
He said the campgrounds will also remain closed because of vandalism to the vault toilets and surrounding natural resources.
“Persons have cut the padlocks off of the toilet paper dispensers in the campgrounds in order to steal the toilet paper, causing extensive damage,” Ryan said.
The park superintendent said park visitors should still follow CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing – avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible.
