City council members Tuesday put off voting on an increase to trash collection and wastewater rates.
The four members of the Del Rio City Council present for Tuesday’s special meeting – Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr., Councilman Jim De Reus and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda – talked about the rate increases as part of a broader discussion on the city’s proposed 2019-2020 budget.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Councilwoman Liz Elizalde de Calderon and Councilman Rowland Garza were absent.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski introduced the discussion, saying staff members had prepared several different rate increase options previously requested by council members.
“The increase for refuse rates, excluding residential inside the city limits, would be an 18 percent increase. This would be roughly 2,642 customers. If (the increase) was applied to all customers, it would be a 10 percent increase, which would be roughly 12,569 customers, so I think the next order would be to select what the increase would be on what customer classes to make up for that budgeted deficit,” the city manager told the council.
“I would like to see, as I have expressed several times, the increases be on those that live outside the city limits. I just cannot justify having the folks that live in the city provide more services for those outside the city limits. Those that live inside the city limits are already paying. We’ve increased their property taxes, where those outside the city limits do not pay any (city) property taxes, and therefore, my feeling is that this increase should apply to those outside the city limits only,” Salgado said.
The councilwoman added she believes the commercial refuse rate “should be considerably higher” than the residential rate.
Wojnowski said he had provided the scenarios that had been requested by the council during its Sept. 10 meeting.
He said he and his staff would have to rerun the scenario requested by Salgado: a refuse rate increase for everyone, residential and commercial, outside the city limits.
“We ran the scenario you requested at the last meeting. If we would have known about the other one, we would have run it as well,” Wojnowski said.
“I thought that I had made it clear. All along, I’ve been talking about increasing (rates) outside of the city limits, and my priority was commercial outside the city limits, with as little as possible to the residential outside the city limits,” she replied.
Wojnowski pointed out the 18 percent increase scenario he had offered the council would have no impact on residential customers inside the city limits.
“I understand that, but you do have it for the commercial inside the city limits,” Salgado said.
“Yes, that was what was requested,” Wojnowski replied.
“And that’s what I’m saying: The folks inside the city limits pay property taxes. The folks outside the city limits do not pay (city) property taxes, therefore, the burden falls on those inside the city limits,” Salgado said.
Wojnowski said his staff could prepare the new scenario requested and bring it back at the next council meeting.
“We just brought back the one that was requested at this time,” he added.
“Either I didn’t hear right, but I thought I had made myself clear,” Salgado said.
“You would like to see the commercial rates stay the same inside the city limits, but to increase commercial outside the city limits,” Carranza said.
“The only increases would be outside the city limits, with the highest increases to be to the commercial rates and the least amount to the residential, outside the city limits. No increases inside the city limits,” Salgado replied.
“I think where that discussion went last time was that there aren’t enough customers outside the city limits to cover what we need to cover,” Carranza said.
Carranza asked if the current commercial refuse rates are the same inside and outside the city limits, and City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez said they are.
After additional discussion about commercial rates and various pickup scenarios that affect those rates, Wojnowski pointed out residential customers outside the city limits already pay 15 percent more for refuse pickup than do residential customers in the city.
Carranza then asked several questions about the proposed deficit in the city budget.
“So the total we need is $454,700?” Carranza asked.
“Correct,” Sanchez replied.
Carranza noted the amount includes $50,000 for brush chipping and $100,000 for demolition of vacant and abandoned houses.
Carranza asked why the $100,000 demolition cost had to come from the refuse fund, and Wojnowski said, “Probably because it’s the staff and equipment that would be used for the demolition.”
Carranza also said he believed the refuse rate increase would need to be across the board “to be able to cover all of this.”
“We’re not going to cover it with just the customers we have outside the city limits,” Carranza said.
When he asked Sanchez when the rates needed to be set, Sanchez replied he would prefer to have them set by next week because they still needed to be published in the newspaper’s public notice section.
“That would be ideal, but in theory you can change the rates anytime,” Wojnowski said.
Carranza asked Wojnowksi for his proposal to cover the $454,000 budget deficit.
“I like the idea of, again, not increasing residential inside (the city limits) but everyone else, which would be the 18 percent (proposal),” Wojnowski said.
Carranza asked what the difference would be for residential customers outside the city limits and inside the city limits.
“The difference is that (residential outside the city limits) would be at $26.68, and residential inside the city limits would be $18.84, a difference of about $8,” Wojnowski said.
He added until the rate is changed, the deficit in the refuse fund would be included in the budget.
“If there’s no rate change before the budget is adopted,” the city manager said.
He said at the council’s next meeting he would bring back a scenario that showed no increases to any customers inside the city limits and shifted the increases entirely to customers outside the city.
“I absolutely don’t want the residential customers inside the city limits to be increased,” Salgado said.
The council also spent a few minutes discussing proposed increases in wastewater rates.
Wojnowski told the council there is an $84,000 deficit in the budget’s wastewater fund.
“If we only did the increase to outside (the city limits) commercial, that would be roughly a 25 percent increase. If we only did an increase for everyone outside the city limits, commercial and residential, it’s roughly a 12 percent increase, and if that deficit was applied to everyone, it’s roughly a 2.5 percent increase,” Wojnowski told the council.
Salgado said she had no problem with the 25 percent increase.
“This year, especially earlier this year, the people have gotten outrageous bills, and a lot of them have gone ahead and paid them because they didn’t know what else to do. They were having problems communicating with the city, and therefore, I think they have been traumatized by these water bills enough,” Salgado added.
“As a reminder, wastewater rates are currently the same inside and outside the city limits,” Wojnowski said.
After some additional discussion, Salgado made a motion that the wastewater rates be increased 25 percent for commercial customers outside the city limits. No one gave a second, and Salgado’s motion died.
“I’ll propose that we postpone this in its entirety until next week’s meeting, to address the wastewater and refuse rates,” Carranza said. Salgado gave the second, and all four of the council members voted in favor of the motion.
