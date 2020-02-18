City officials say they are seeking a state grant to improve a walking track in a park on Del Rio’s west side.
Members of the Del Rio Parks and Recreation Advisory Board discussed the trails grant during their meeting Wednesday.
City Community Services Director Esme Meza told the board Assistant to the City Manager Michael Garcia had previously presented information about the 2020 Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Recreational Trails Grant to the Del Rio City Council.
“The grant application was for the renovation of a current walking trail at Carranza Park,” Meza said.
She said the existing trail is 1,200 feet long, approximately .227 miles, and about 10 feet wide.
“The trail will be renovated by removing the current asphalt surface and replacing it with concrete. The proposed multi-trail will adhere to the ADA compliance to include ADA-compliant picnic tables, ADA-compliant drinking fountains, a bike rack, benches, dog waste system, thermal plastic receptacles, trail signage, solar path lighting and a pedestrian bridge to provide access to the adjacent in-construction dog park,” Meza told the parks board members.
“The mentioned amenities will be additional features to the existing basketball court and a playground to promote the use of the trail among families who visit Carranza Park,” she added.
She said Garcia’s application for the grant also noted the trail will “promote recreation . . . and access to the outdoors for every member of the Del Rio community, Laughlin and surrounding communities.”
Meza told the parks advisory board the grant was submitted by Garcia on Jan. 31.
“This is an 80/20 grant. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department contribution will be $200,000, and the city of Del Rio’s contribution would be $50,000,” Meza said.
“So there’s an asphalt trail there already?” Board Member Roy Musquiz Jr. asked.
“Yes, so this is just upgrading it,” Meza said.
Parks Board President Peter Ojeda asked if the planned trail footprint would be the same as that of the quasi-trail that exists in the park currently, and Meza said it would be.
She noted the grant would include several park benches, one near the basketball court for spectators and one near the playground for parents watching children on the structure.
Board Member Roland Andrade asked if the grant would include resurfacing the basketball court, and Meza replied it would not.
Ojeda asked City Parks Superintendent Jesse Reyes if there is an estimate on the cost of the proposed pedestrian bridge over the drainage canal between the walking track and the proposed dog park.
“That’s something that public works is looking into. Right now, we don’t have an exact cost for that,” Reyes told the advisory board.
Meza said the pedestrian bridge was part of the grant project.
No action was taken by the parks board following Meza’s update.
