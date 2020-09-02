Students at St. James Episcopal School participate in an outdoor class session while maintaining social distance from each other.

Last week private schools in Del Rio began the 2020-2021 school year in-campus under social distancing guidelines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacred Heart Catholic School, another private institution, began daily screenings for its students and staff, Principal Raquel Flores said, adding students remain with a specific group and do not interact with students outside that group.

The indoor classroom setting at Sacred Heart consists of desk shields, sanitation stations and lunch within the classrooms, Flores said. The school is preparing the cafeteria for each classroom to eat there at a certain time on a specific day of the week.

Flores added older students and those in the same family unit are dismissed through the back exit of the school and young students are dismissed through the front exit. Similar to other schools, Sacred Heart is disinfecting every area throughout the day.