San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved two recommendations presented during the special meeting and public hearing held Monday, at the Administration Building and Student Performance Center.
Board members took a unanimous vote to approve the 2019-2020 official budget and adopt the 2019-2020 ordinance setting the maintenance and operations tax rate at $1.061730 and the interest and sinking tax rate at $0.00.
Board President Raymond P. Meza, Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb, Secretary Diana Gonzales and board members Amy Haynes, Joshua Overfelt and Alfredo Contreras were present for the meeting. Board member Kenneth Smith was not present for the meeting.
The tax rate for citizens will decrease by $0.09807. The official budget includes the general fund budget, the debt service budget and the food service budget.
In the recommendation for the official budget, Chief Finance Officer Henry Arredondo said the “total estimated revenue and expenditures for the 2019-2020 general fund is $103,663,477.”
In the proposed general funds budget, $75,559,174 will be used for instruction and support; $4,314,384 will be used for general administration, and $23,789,919 will be used for operations.
The official budget and general funds budget were posted on the district’s financial transparency webpage on Tuesday.
The 2019-2020 debt service is budgeted with estimated revenue of $73,500 and expenditures of $1,362,050 with an estimated deficiency of $1,288,550. The estimated ending fund balance in August 31, 2019 is of $1,483,162, according to the recommendation.
The 2019-2020 food service budget has estimated revenue of $6,117,865 with an estimated expenditure of $6,133,730 and an estimated deficiency of $69,765.
Final amendments for the general funds budget, debt service budget and food service budget will be presented and discussed on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Student Performance Center on 315 Griner St. and will begin at 6 p.m.
2019-2020 BUDGET
General funds budget
$103,663,477
Instruction and support
$75,559,174
General Administration
$4,314,384
Operations
$23,789,919
Debt service budget
Estimated Revenue
$73,500
Estimated expenditures$1,362,050
Estimated deficiency$1,288,550
Food service budget
Estimated revenue
$6,117,865
Estimated expenditure
$6,133,730
Estimated deficiency
$69,765
