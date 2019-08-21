The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved hosting robotics competition in March.
The board of trustees approved, with a unanimous vote, to host the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics competition at Del Rio High School for March 5-8. Career and Technical Education Director Roger Gonzalez said the dates are the beginning of Spring Break holidays for the school district.
“Teams from all over the state and possibly from out of state will be competing over the weekend. The competition is a FIRST in Texas UIL District Qualifier and students who win this competition may advance to the Texas State Robotics Championships in April of 2020 in Austin, Texas,” Gonzalez said.
Board of trustees President Raymond P. Meza said the school district received positive remarks from last year’s competition. “I think it’s wonderful to have people come and participate and see how well our students do as well. To have the opportunity to host another competition, after last year’s very successful one, is great,” Meza said.
The robotics team, Team 4063, also known as “The Bunnies” or TriKzR4Kidz, will represent Del Rio as the host team. The team will begin competing in January throughout the state of Texas and out of state.
“The intent of this competition is to strengthen the interest of students in grades ninth through twelfth in math, science and technology, with the hopes these students will seek higher education and vocational opportunities in STEM,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez requested approval for grant applications from the board of trustees. “CTE is asking approval for any grant as it relates to robotics competition and STEM within the 2019-2020 school year,” he said.
Gonzalez explained the grants have a limited time frame for application, between two to three weeks, and the funds would be used in accordance to grant requirements for items such as supplies, equipment, tournament registration fees, robotic practice, robotic parts and fuel elements.
Board members approved the recommendation with a unanimous vote.
Team 4063 came in third place at last year’s home game and received the Excellence in Engineering and Safety Awards. Last year was the first time the robotics team received the Chairman’s Award, the most prestigious award at a FIRST competition.
The robotics team earned the award for representing a model for other teams to emulate and best embodying the purpose and goals of FIRST. This year’s theme for the FIRST competition is “Infinite Recharge” and the layout for the game will not be released until January 4.
The robotics competition is open to the public and citizens unable to attend will be able to view the competition through the FIRST Twitch live stream. A link to the stream will become available the weekend of the competition and fans of Team 4063 can keep up through its social media outlets.
