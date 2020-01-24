Volunteers are still needed to assist visitors to a traveling Vietnam Wall exhibit that will come to Del Rio in early March.
Adrian Bitela, Val Verde County Veterans Service officer, spoke to county commissioners court about the exhibit, titled “The Wall That Heals,” during the court’s January regular term meeting Wednesday.
The exhibit, which will include a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and an accompanying mobile education center, will be on display at the Bank & Trust Rams Field on East Ogden Street from March 5 through March 8. The exhibit will be open to the public free of charge 24 hours a day during the four days it is in Del Rio.
Bitela said he is working with the city of Del Rio to provide transportation and overflow parking for visitors to the exhibit.
“They are also working with us to pick up the veterans who don’t have transportation, who may be handicapped, or who may be in local nursing homes, so if they want to visit the exhibit, the city will pick them up,” Bitela told the court.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. asked if the county’s veterans’ office vans would be available to help transport veterans to the exhibit.
Bitela said the county vans would not be available on Saturday, March 7, but added the county vans would be used on the other days the exhibit is here.
Owens also asked where overflow parking for the exhibit would be, and Bitela said currently, overflow parking will be in the parking lot outside the Moore Park Pool and, if needed, the large parking area east of the Joe Ramos Center on East De La Rosa Street.
Bitela said he is also finalizing the design of a commemorative t-shirt for the exhibit.
Owens asked about the pencils and paper for the exhibit. Visitors to the exhibit often make rubbings of the names of family members, friends and comrades inscribed on the Wall.
“The carbon paper is going to be provided by the museum. The only thing they’re not providing is the pencils,” Bitela replied.
He also said the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office and the Del Rio Police Department will provide security for the exhibit, and officers with Customs and Border Protection will provide emergency medical services while the exhibit is in Del Rio.
“And you still need volunteers?” Owens asked.
“We do,” Bitela replied.
County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith asked what the volunteers would be doing.
Bitela said no more volunteers are needed to set up the Wall exhibit, noting setting up the exhibit will be an all-day endeavor that will require about 50 volunteers. These volunteers, he said, have come mostly from CBP and the National Guard.
“The second set of volunteers are those needed to stand watch while the Wall is here,” Bitela said.
These volunteers, he said, would be present at the exhibit and would work four-hour shifts.
“What it entails is being there for someone who needs to find a name on the wall. Every person who is volunteering will be trained on what the Wall is, what it means, how many names are on it – 58,313 – how many members from our community are on there: We have nine and Maverick County has 10,” Bitela said.
Owens asked how many volunteers were still needed, and Bitela said he needs about 100 people.
Bitela estimated six to eight volunteers will be needed during the daylight hours, and three would be needed during the nighttime hours.
Owens suggested Bitela contact the local Lions clubs and the United Civic Organization (UCO), and Bitela said he has contacted those organizations, as well as the local VFW post and the Elks Lodge and is now waiting on responses.
Smith suggested the high school, and Bitela said he had already contacted the high school and the junior college.
“We’re just waiting on them. We just need people to raise their hands and answer the call,” he added.
Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked what steps Bitela had taken to advertise the exhibit around the state.
Bitela said he has visited with newspapers and county officials in Eagle Pass, Sonora, Ozona and Uvalde.
“We’ve already got charters for high school buses scheduled to come see the Wall from Uvalde, Ozona and Eagle Pass. They’re going to be bringing juniors and seniors,” Bitela said.
Nettleton suggested Bitela also contact news outlets in San Antonio, and Bitela said he would do so.
“People who have seen this say it is very impactful, and I think this is a great accomplishment for our area,” Smith said.
“It definitely is. This is a huge event that’s going to be coming to Del Rio,” Bitela replied and thanked the commissioners court for its support and funding, adding the exhibit would not have been possible without the court’s assistance.
Owens asked Bitela to be on the commissioners court agenda every two weeks until the exhibit arrived so the court could hear progress reports.
Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to call the Veterans Service Office at (830) 774-7549 or 774-7548.
