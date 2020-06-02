San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District implemented a new process for registering new students for the incoming school year.
The school district will be implementing safety precautions and an alternative process for enrolling new students. “Beginning June 8, parents must first call the office of student services to set up an appointment in order to register their child,” the school district said.
According to the school district, staff will guide parents through the enrollment process which includes interviewing the parents and explaining necessary documents.
The Texas Education Agency states some necessary documents include residency documentation and records of all state required immunizations or provide a valid exemption from immunization requirements.
Per the Texas Department of Health Services, children from kindergarten through 12th grade must have the minimum requirement of immunizations prior to entry, attendance or transfer to a public or private elementary or secondary school in Texas for the following diseases: Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, varicella, meningococcal (MCV4) and hepatitis A.
The minimum amount of immunization doses varies by the type of vaccine and student grade level.
The school district added temporary locations will be set up for parents to complete the final steps the registration process with school staff.
“Depending on space and time availability, parents will be asked to meet with clerks at one of four locations across the community,” the school district said. The four locations will be Buena Vista Elementary, North Heights Elementary, Del Rio Middle School and Garfield Elementary.
New student registration will take place between June 8 through July 31 for all grade levels. The district advises parents must first call the office of student services to set up an appointment.
Parents can call the office at (830) 774 4170. “Appointments will be taken Monday-Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m.,” the district said.
During appointments, visitors will be required to wear a cloth face covering or any non-medical grade face mask, according to the school district.
