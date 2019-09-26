U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, seized a drug load valued at more than $1.6 million containing heroin, cocaine and a potent amphetamine that officers discovered hidden within a passenger vehicle arriving from Mexico.
“Our officers maintained strict vigilance and dedication to CBP’s border security mission and their perseverance yielded a significant poly-drug load characterized by a substantial amount of heroin,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
“By utilizing an effective combination of officer experience and high tech tools, our frontline officers were able to help keep their community safe.”
The packages seized contained 72.5 pounds of heroin, 2.24 pounds of cocaine, and 2.46 pounds of norephedrine hydrochloride, with a combined estimated street value of more than $1.6 million along with the vehicle, Customs and Border Protection said.
The seizure occurred on Sep. 21, 2019 when CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2010 Chrysler Avenger driven by a 29-year-old man, a Mexican citizen, for further inspection.
Utilizing non-intrusive imaging systems, canines, and all available resources, officers discovered 28 packages of alleged heroin and one package each of alleged cocaine and norephedrine hydrochloride hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers arrested the driver and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.