The Friends of Adelita, a nonprofit organization, installed a sculpture for a Mexican Revolution icon at the San Felipe Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.
The sculpture, honoring the late Adela Velarde Perez, famously known as “La Adelita” or just “Adelita,” was designed under the guidance of Mexican sculptor Piti Luna, and captures the image of a woman in an iconic revolutionary war dress, laying in a bed of roses and a bandolier by her back.
The monument resembles Adelita perfectly, according to author, historian and guest speaker Jose Alberto Galindo.
“The sculptor did an incredible job of designing the sculpture and it looks just like Adelita. It looks like Adelita is sleeping,” Galindo said.
Del Rioans can visit the cemetery and view the sculpture. It is noted Del Rioans may notice the absence of a bronze guitar on the left side of the sculpture.
During transportation from Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to Del Rio, the guitar detached from the sculpture, according to Galindo. The guitar was placed along with the sculpture during the ceremony, but for peace of mind was removed after the ceremony, according to Galindo.
“The guitar will be permanent. The sculpture is 250 kilograms of bronze, but the guitar has to be welded into the sculpture and the sculpture cannot be removed,” Galindo said.
The installation of the sculpture is a historical moment for the community, as it will be an opportunity for tourists to visit the sculpture of a historic icon, Galindo said.
“Lots of people travel the world to visit other historic people, like Christopher Columbus … having somebody like her in Del Rio, it’s like having someone like Mata Hari or Cleopatra,” Galindo said.
Currently, a protective barrier is being created for the sculpture with cameras and a gate in the works for the cemetery. The added security is meant to protect not only Adelita, but the tombstones of military veterans and family members, according to Galindo.
There was no protective barrier during the ceremony, in order to allow attendees to fully view the sculpture, Galindo said.
The installation of the sculpture is not the end of the Friends of Adelita, Galindo said. “We will continue having ceremonies for her … little things to bring people together.”
Perez inspired one of the most renown corridos, “La Adelita” composed by Antonio Gil del Rio Armenta, from the Mexican Revolution. Armenta composed “La Adelita” as his final act.
Perez enlisted in the army at the age of 13 to serve in the revolution as a nurse, according to Galindo. Perez served in the war until the Battle of Zacatecas.
After the war, Perez relocated to Mexico City, and remained there until her marriage to Col. Alfredo Villegas in 1965 in Del Rio, Texas.
This was Perez’s first and only marriage. Perez lived with Villegas for seven years until her passing on Sept. 4, 1971, four days before her 71st birthday.
Perez is laid to rest next to her late husband Villegas.
More information about Perez can be found at laadelitadelrio.org.
