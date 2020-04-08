A free food distribution drive for senior citizens is slated for this morning at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, 2006 North Main St., Del Rio, Texas, from 9 a.m. and until supplies last.
Free food will be distributed among individuals 55 and older, with proper identification. Those attending the drive need to be in a vehicle to receive food. No walk-ups will be allowed.
One family per vehicle.
The food is provided by Val Verde County in conjunction with the South Texas Food Bank.
For more information call the South Texas Food Bank at (956) 726 3120 or Val Verde County at (830) 774 7656.
