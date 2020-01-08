The number of asylum seekers released in Del Rio by the U.S. Border Patrol decreased as the year came to a close after peaking in June, and the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition volunteers remain on call, while keeping active with other outlets.
The coalition continues to help asylum seekers reach their sponsors in other parts of the country, but the number of asylum seekers released recently does not compare to the traffic recorded from May through August.
The latest release of asylum seekers the coalition processed was on Dec. 27, and after that volunteers remained on call for the remainder of the month and into the new year, according to coalition volunteer Tiffany Zook.
“As a volunteer, since we’re on call, we don’t have the stress of 70-plus people,” Zook said.
The coalition received a total of 35 immigrants in December, a number recorded in almost one day during the height of immigrant releases, according to Zook.
By the end of 2019, the coalition processed approximately 8,200 immigrants. The average number of asylum seeking groups received in December were a family of two or four, according to Zook.
The number of immigrants decreased as new federal policies were enacted and temperature dropped, though the coalition processed approximately 596 asylum seekers in September and 61 in October.
Yet, there was a sudden rise in November, with the coalition processing 203 asylum seekers. Due to extenuating circumstances, the number of immigrants processed each month is approximate, as the coalition may have received more that were not accounted for.
The coalition continues to operate at the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility Center, with operation hours taking place between Monday through Saturday. Yet, the number of volunteers present at the building varies day by day, as the coalition waits for a daily call from U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Volunteers remain on call and are notified if their help is needed, after Border Patrol informs the coalition of any releases, Zook said.
Now volunteers have time to revisit the coalition’s mission statement and finances, and thank donors. “I do miss my people, the camaraderie; we built a lot of friendships and we try to keep in touch,” Zook said.
Even though the number of releases has decreased, Zook emphasized anything could change at any moment.
The coalition’s mission statement remains almost the same since it began. The current mission statement allows volunteers to provide basic necessities and emotional support to those in need.
Spiritual guidance is only offered to those who desire it, according to the mission statement.
As the number of releases decreased, the coalition’s wish list was deactivated until recently. “Our wish list was recently reactivated,” Zook said.
The wish list consists primarily of food items; something for immigrants to snack on during their journey, according to Zook. The coalition also sends supplies to other places in need, such as in Acuña and Laredo.
The coalition helps distribute humanitarian aid supplies on both sides of the border, according to their mission statement.
Volunteers work with other shelters and share the resources with them. The coalition also donated resources to churches and other organizations, that filled out the coalition’s request form, Zook said.
The coalition began using the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility on May 9, as a means to help alleviate the number of released asylum seekers in the city of Del Rio.
