Education and enforcement are among the strategies that can be used to help protect the San Felipe Creek and the lands around it.
Those two strategies were discussed at a meeting of the Protect San Felipe Creek organization, held Wednesday at the Val Verde County Library.
Joe Joplin, of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and one of the organizers of Protect San Felipe Creek, welcomed those attending the meeting and explained that Protect San Felipe Creek “is an initiative, a committee of people who care about the creek.”
“It’s also an initiative we want to grow in the city of Del Rio, taking care of and valuing the resource,” Joplin said.
He passed around a series of photos showing examples of littering and illegal dumping in and around the creek, noting, “There’s a level of disrespect for the creek; it’s taken for granted.”
He said certain individuals and organizations, like the Casa De La Cultura, have been spearheading cleanups and other initiatives to protect and enhance the public areas around the creek, but more concerted, long-term efforts are needed.
Joplin said he had applied for a National Park Service assistance grant through NPS’ Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program. The application was accepted in 2019, he said.
Joplin turned the meeting over to Gibran Lule-Hurtado of the Rivers, Trails and Conservations Assistance Program.
“This committee formed to formalize the ongoing efforts to improve the creek and give those efforts some direction. What my program does is work with small- and medium-sized communities who have really great recreation ideas and resources. We’ll come in and help organize public events and public engagement, plan writing, experts’ workshops to decide how to best improve a resource,” Lule-Hurtado said.
He presented examples of plans and documents his organization had written for other Texas natural resources organizations like the Bull Creek Watershed in Austin.
The plans ranged from booklets to small pamphlets and explained the natural, recreational and cultural resources tied to a particular body of water or stream.
Lule-Hurtado also discussed developing a stronger web presence for Protect San Felipe Creek so “the community can provide feedback” on the creek. He also talked about development of the organization, saying its members will have to decide whether Protect San Felipe Creek should remain a more-or-less informal gathering of individuals pursuing individual projects or become more formally organized and perhaps seek 501(c)(3) status.
The group also discussed projects like educational outreach to teach children about the importance of not littering near the creek and encouraging the city and other law enforcement providers to ramp up enforcement efforts against illegal dumping.
Further restriction of vehicular access to the creek banks and placement of educational kiosks discussing the history, culture, flora and fauna of the creek were among other projects discussed by the group.
Among the other participants in Wednesday’s meeting were Dr. Aurelio Laing and Robert Talamantez, two private property owners along the creek; Jessica Hester, an artist and educational consultant; County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith, Lupita De La Paz, executive director of the Casa De La Cultura; Lazaro Castro, assistant superintendent for the city’s parks and recreation department; Peter Ojeda, chair of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board; Amanda Curtis of the National Park Service; and Ryan Schmidt and Nora Padilla of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
