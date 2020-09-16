Seven Haitian women appeared to have fainting spells Monday afternoon at the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Station. Two ambulances and other emergency personnel responded and took the women to Val Verde Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation.
A Border Patrol agent escorts one of the women carried on a stretcher into Val Verde Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon. Seven Haitian women fell ill when they were going to be transported from the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Station to the Eagle Pass Station for holding.
Photos by Rubén Cantú
