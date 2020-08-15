ACUÑA, México – La Fundación Howmet Aerospace donó este jueves 200 mil dólares en equipo de protección personal a través de la Cruz Roja, con el objeto de apoyar a las instituciones del sector salud de Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila que diariamente están combatiendo la pandemia por COVID-19.
El martes a las 12:30 horas se realizó la primera de cuatro entregas de insumos y equipo de protección personal que fue adquirido para los médicos y enfermeras de la ciudad, a los directores del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, la Secretaria de Salud, el Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado, la Dirección de Salud Municipal y la Cruz Roja.
Los insumos y materiales que se entregaron son: bata impermeable quirúrgica, bata Tyvek, cubrebocas KN95, cubrebocas tres capas termosellado, guantes de látex, guantes quirúrgicos, caretas de acrílico transparentes con tratamiento anti rayado, lentes de protección anti empaño, traje overol completo,gorras quirúrgicas desechables, jabón liquido, gel antibacterial al 70 por ciento, cloro al 6 por ciento y botas quirúrgicas.
Lo anterior se estará entregando semanalmente hasta agotar la totalidad del donativo recibido.
Como testigos del proceso de la compra y entrega de los insumos estuvieron directivos de la Cámara Nacional de la Industria de la Transformación (CANACINTRA), la Asociación de Maquiladoras de Acuña (INDEX) de la Cruz Roja municipal y representantes de la Fundación Howmet Aerospace de Cd. Acuña Coahuila.
La fundación manifestó a través de estos donativos su gran sentido de responsabilidad social, sumándose a la campaña para apoyar a quienes nos están protegiendo en esta pandemia.
La fundación, de acuerdo a su sitio web, tiene como objetivo el invertir en ciencia. tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas, así como iniciativas en educación tecnológica y fuerza laboral, con énfasis en el apoyo a personas con poca representación.
La fundación es el brazo sin fines de lucro de Howmet Aerospace.
Cada año la fundación otorga incentivos económicos por más de 7 millones de dólares a sus organizaciones afiliadas alrededor del mundo. Sus esfuerzos son además complementados por actividades voluntarias de los empleados de Howmet Aerospace.
Howmet Foundation donates $200K in PPE
ACUÑA, Mexico – The Howmet Aerospace Foundation donated $200,000 through the Mexican Red Cross in personal protection equipment this Thursday, in order to support health care organizations in Ciudad Acuña that are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis.
Tuesday, at 12:30 p.m., the organization presented the first of four donations including supplies and personal protective equipment, intended to support local doctors and nurses. Organizations benefiting from these donations include the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the Ministry of Health, the Social Security and Services Institute for State Workers, the Municipal Health Directorate and the Mexican Red Cross.
Supplies and materials delivered include: waterproof surgical gowns, Tyvek gowns, KN95 face masks, three-layer heat-sealed face masks, latex gloves, surgical gloves, transparent acrylic masks with anti-scratch treatment, anti-fog protection lenses, full overalls, disposable surgical caps, liquid soap, 70 percent antibacterial gel, 6 percent bleach, and surgical boots.
The personal protection equipment will be delivered on a weekly basis until the stock is exhausted.
Attending the event were directors of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA), the Acuña Maquiladora Association (INDEX) Red Cross and representatives of the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.
The foundation highlighted its great sense of social responsibility, joining the campaign to support those who are protecting the citizens of Acuña through this pandemic.
The foundation, according to its web site, invests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and technical education and workforce development initiatives, with an emphasis on increased access to STEM fields for underrepresented individuals.
The foundation is the independently endowed charitable arm of Howmet Aerospace.
Each year, Howmet Aerospace Foundation grants more than $7 million to its nonprofit partners around the world. This effort is supplemented by the volunteer activities of Howmet Aerospace employees.
