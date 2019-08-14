San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation awarded 38 applicants for educational projects. Foundation President Sylvia Owens said the foundation awarded a total of $51,326.90 during the school district convocation held Monday.
“We (the education foundation) stand here for you (the teachers); we stand here to help you create those creative minds. We want you to think outside the box, we want to create those fearless thinkers … We want you to challenge not only your students, but yourselves,” Owens said.
The education foundation was created in 2012 and helps fund educational projects for the school district staff. Some projects the foundation has funded include Ruben Chavira Elementary’s buddy bench, Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary’s Young Entrepreneurs club and Lamar Elementary’s habitat and ecosystem garden.
According to the foundation’s vision, the purpose of the education foundation is “to enrich, strengthen, enhance and support” the school district “by funding educational projects and activities not otherwise provided for by public monies that directly benefit SFDRCISD staff and students.”
Projects and activities awarded funds varied from a sensory classroom to a care closet. Twenty-four organizations donated to the cause and helped teachers and administration create engaging environments for local students.
“This year we had over 75 applications. They were very difficult to choose from,” Owens said.
School district staff interested in applying for funds must complete an application form toward the end of the school year. Owens encouraged attendees to spread the word and apply for next year’s funds.
The education foundation holds fundraisers throughout the year, the highlight being Dinner on the Creek, according to Owens. All monies earned through the fundraisers goes to the teachers and their projects.
