A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing possession of marijuana charges, after an incident occurring recently in the city’s south side.
Pedro Portillo, 21, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of San Felipe Avenue, was arrested on March 14, at 8 p.m. at the 600 block of Hill Avenue, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Portillo was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officer Joshua Garcia initiated a traffic stop on a four-door passenger car at the intersection of Hill Street and Las Vacas Street, according to the arrest report. Portillo, who according to the report was driving the vehicle, was arrested and taken to the police station for booking and processing.
