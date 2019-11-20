The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce welcomed West Texas Counseling and Guidance with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday at the East 17th Street location.
The counseling and guidance service celebrated the establishment of a Del Rio office.
“We are so grateful to have a Del Rio office … it is really a privilege and an honor to bring mental health services to this area,” Tiffany Talley, Director of Development and Community Relations, said.
Wellness, wellbeing and mental health, per the organization’s ideology, is very important to everybody. Services are provided to veterans, couples, children, family members and other Del Rioans seeking mental health treatment.
The organization ensures individuals and family members seeking mental health treatment have access to counseling services, regardless of their socioeconomic status and ability to pay, according to their website.
Closing the ceremony, members of the counseling and guidance service cut the ribbons representing their membership to the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
