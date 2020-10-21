A verbal argument with a woman led to the arrest of a man in a local motel when the police found he had caused damages to the facility and also had an outstanding arrest warrant, police records state.
Mario Alberto Moreno, 37, whose place of residence is listed at the 1000 block of East Chapoy Street, was arrested on Oct. 1 at the Cielito Lindo Motel, 1912 Veterans Boulevard, at approximately 2:21 a.m., and charged with criminal mischief, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.