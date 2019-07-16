Recently, the City of Del Rio Economic Development office announced a survey asking for the public’s input about making the city more prosperous. I hear over and over about how Academy Sports, Olive Garden, and Target should be in Del Rio. While these businesses may add a small portion to quality of life, they don’t solve the over-arching need for economic prosperity. These businesses will come if Del Rio is prosperous, no doubt. It would financially beneficial. Not the other way around.
Don’t let the short-term financial boom that Del Rio has right now fool you. Oil is good, pilot training is escalating, border security is a hot topic, and all of these are adding to the economy of the local area. These industries all fluctuate, however. For a few years, Del Rio will be fine. Then, when politics change, what will happen?
A nationwide, eye-opening study was conducted by the Economic Innovation Group (EIG) in 2018. It identified what makes communities prosperous, using data from between 2007 and 2016. This study identified five categories of communities based on prosperity, from “prosperous” to “distressed”. Unfortunately, Del Rio bottomed out as an “at risk” community between 2007-2011, and a “distressed” community between 2012-2016. This was the case with many rural communities across the country.
One main factor pointed to the determination of prosperous communities versus distress communities: educational attainment. Educational attainment was highest in the most prosperous communities and lowest in distressed communities. Of note, the most prosperous communities continued to show an upward trend in prosperity, while the distresses communities showed a neutral to downward trend.
Del Rio has an uphill battle in the long-run, based on this study. Retail and restaurants aren’t going to save us. What will save us is an emphasis on education, from elementary to graduate-level. According to the Del Rio Comprehensive Master Plan, “Brain Drain” is a significant hindrance to the economic sustainability of Del Rio. Why? Let’s push our current, short-term financial boom to the side for a second and think long-term.
Since Del Rio has very limited higher education options, students who wish to attend a four-year college move elsewhere. Del Rio also has very little industry requiring advanced degrees, so there are few well-paying jobs and little need for college graduates. Therefore, young adults looking to live in Del Rio have little need for advanced education, and will be paid at lower rates than their peers who have advanced degrees and work in more technical fields in other cities. Additionally, the well-educated active-duty members at Laughlin AFB will not generally choose to remain in the community because of the lack of opportunity for civilian careers. Lower paying jobs in Del Rio, due to lower education levels, equals less commodity spending, equaling less sales and tax revenue, equaling less quality of life, equaling a less prosperous community.
Likewise, a prosperous community has well-paying jobs which generally involves employees with higher education.
Citizens of these communities make more money, spend more money, have a higher quality of life, and enjoy a community that is financially secure. Industry is attracted to financial security and an educated workforce.
To conclude, Del Rio must put the highest priority on “brain drain.” If Del Rio can bring in more educational opportunities, it can invite an educated workforce. With that pool of advanced-degreed citizens, companies – such as defense industries like Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, etc. – would feel welcome in our community, especially with a large defense and homeland security presence.
They would provide high-paying employment, keep many of our retiring military and CBP members local, and provide huge tax revenue for the city. This could be used to improve quality of life, which launches the economic prosperity machine in an upward trend.
Dan Schreiber
Del Rio, Texas
