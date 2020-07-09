Val Verde County Commissioners Court on Wednesday unanimously approved extending an existing declaration of disaster for public health emergency for 90 more days.
The court took the action during its July regular term meeting. The vote on whether or not to extend the disaster declaration came at the end of a discussion on the county’s ongoing COVID-19 activities.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. has included a discussion of those activities on every agenda of the court since the pandemic first touched Val Verde County in March.
At the outset of the discussion, Owens formally introduced the county’s two new contract tracers to the court. Amanda Aldaco and Martin Soto both spoke to the court briefly, talking about their backgrounds and both saying they are very busy with their work.
“You get one person (testing positive for COVID-19) here, and then it’s like five around them have got it,” Owens said.
He noted that one infected person quickly becomes seven, 10 or 12 more infected individuals, and that the infected individuals are often part of the same family.
Owens said he is planning to hire two more persons to assist with tracing and tracking. He said he also plans to hire a secretary to help the contact tracers with their paperwork.
The county judge once again expressed his frustration that the county had gone nearly 30 days without adding one more COVID-19 case after logging its first 13 cases, but that number has now risen to more than 500.
“It’s unbelievable how this thing took off,” the judge said.
Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw asked if the state was doing anything to assist in the local effort.
“They’re going to start helping us with half of their salaries and anybody else that we hire,” Owens replied, indicating the contact tracers.
Owens said representatives of the local public school district have also discussed assisting with funding, but said that measure would have to be voted on and approved by the school board.
“Yesterday, I had a discussion with the sheriff and (County Emergency Management Coordinator) Rowland (Garza) and (County Attorney) Ana (Markowski Smith). Their (contact tracers’) jobs help, but I really think we’re spending a lot of time on what happened in the past and not trying to find how we stop it in the future,” Owens said.
“After today, we’re probably going to change our focus a little bit, try to streamline it a little bit because we are getting so many more cases,” he added.
Wardlaw asked if two more contact tracers would be sufficient.
“I think so. There are different pieces of this puzzle that we’re going to have to do different. I’m not going to say do a better job because we’re learning as we’re going,” Owens said.
The county judge briefly touched on the frustrations faced by county officials who are informing persons who test positive that they must quarantine and isolate.
“We’ve had everything from an individual walking around with no clothes on except for a shirt that the sheriff and the deputies had to go ask to go back into their house, to an individual yesterday going house to house and telling people he is positive, so it’s rough,” Owens said.
The judge said most businesses in Del Rio, once they found an employee who had tested positive, shut the business down out of an abundance of caution.
After Owens finished speaking about the county’s COVID-19-related activities, the court unanimously approved extending the declaration of disaster for public health emergency for an additional 90 days, on a motion by County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton and a second by County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores.
