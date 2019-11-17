The second annual Red, White and Blue 5K will be kicking off with a food truck night and scholarship fundraiser Friday, at Mesquite Creek Outfitters. Del Rioans can enjoy craft beer and register for the upcoming race.
The fundraiser is open to the public and will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 22. For each pint sold during the fundraiser, $1 will be donated toward Red, White and Blue scholarships.
The Red, White and Blue scholarships will help graduating seniors offset the cost of their education. Twelve students from the Class of 2019 benefited from the inaugural 5K funds.
Previously, over 170 adults registered and participated in the first 5K, despite the heat that took place on Feb. 16.
Registration forms will be available on site during the fundraiser and Del Rioans can begin training as the date approaches.
The second annual Red, White and Blue 5K will take place on Feb. 15, 2020 with start and finish lines at Gorzugi’s. The race is a joint effort between Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald, and gives the community an opportunity to help local students with post-secondary education, while having a fun time.
