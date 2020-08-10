Bianka Santillan’s acrylic painting “Papayas at Noon” is one of many that was featured as part of an online First Friday for the Casa de la Cultura. Due to the positive response, the organization will feature more artists this week.
Kiki “Ace” Acevedo’s acrylic painting “It’s About Time” was featured as part of an online First Friday for the Casa de la Cultura this past weekend. The organization will feature more artists this week and welcomes anyone looking to submit artwork.
Courtesy photos
