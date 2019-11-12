City consulting engineers are completing the plan designs for the repaving of Alderete Lane in far south Del Rio, and city administrators say they hope work on the project can begin in the summer of 2020.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook gave an update on the Alderete Lane paving project during a developers roundtable meeting hosted by the city Oct. 31.
“Alderete Lane is a repaving job from Frontera to Nicholson, most of the road,” Cook said after the roundtable meeting.
Responding to an earlier question from a city council member about whether the portion of Alderete Lane to be repaved lies in the county or the city, Cook said all of the roadway where the city will do work lies inside the city limits.
“It will be milling and paving, taking up some of the old road surface. The piece between Nicholson and Spur 239 is just a patchwork. It’s horrible,” Cook said.
He said the project will be funded largely by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We brought it to council in the last few months to redesign it a little bit. The traffic pattern on the road has changed, away from trucks to more passenger vehicles than was originally thought, so we think that’s going to save us about half a million dollars,” Cook said.
He said the design is being completed by an engineering firm hired by the city, and once it is done, TxDOT will take several months to review it.
“We think we’ll be able to bid that in March 2020,” Cook said, adding he hopes work on the project will begin in early summer of 2020.
He said the city’s portion of the project will be funded from certificates of obligation.
“There was a certificate of obligation in 2018 and a 2019 certificate of obligation that supplements the TxDOT funding,” he said.
The 2018 certificate of obligation will contribute $350,000, and the 2019 certificate of obligation will contribute $500,000 to the work, Cook said.
The repaving will take place over about a mile-and-a-half of roadway, he said.
