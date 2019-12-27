Christmas has always been a season for giving, but for some vulnerable members of the community going through difficult times, giving and getting some love has been particularly difficult.
That is the reason why the Del Rio Chapter of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club continues its tradition of an annual Christmas toy drive. This year, the club’s efforts helped to aid local families within the BCFS Health and Human Services system.
In November, the motorcycle club held its Toys for Tots benefit fundraiser at the Elks Lodge, taking donations and charging an entry fee in the form of new, unwrapped toys. Over $650 in toys were presented Dec. 16 by Gypsy MC board members to BCFS representatives at the Elks Lodge.
The donations included eight bicycles, donated by the Brown Automotive family, said Del Rio Chapter Gypsy MC Secretary Anahi Ealy.
The toy donation has been a tradition for the club since 1973, said club President Gilbert Macias, when they started working with the VFW.
Several years ago, the club started presenting the toys to BCFS, because they have documented cases of vulnerable families.
