Summer season in the city of Del Rio claimed top distinction in record books for heat and almost driest season. Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber shares data from the current season and weather records.
Records are not specifically taken for seasons, due to start and end dates slightly fluctuating from year to year. “It’s unlikely that these fluctuations in the dates make significant impact on temperature records (perhaps more so on precipitation records),” Schreiber said.
Since 1906, weather records have been recorded for the city and this year’s summer claimed first place in average daily maximum temperature, average daily minimum temperature, average daily temperature, the total number of 100 degrees Fahrenheit-plus days and reached sixth place as the driest summer season on record.
“After a record-breaking August with respect to hot temperatures in Del Rio, it’s no surprise that this summer has also claimed top distinction in the record books for heat,” Schreiber said. This year’s summer season took place from June 21 to Sept. 22.
This summer averaged 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit for the average daily high temperature, coming in first place and beating the normal average high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
The average daily low temperature was recorded as 76.9 degrees Fahrenheit, coming in at first place and beating the normal average low of 74 degrees Fahrenheit.
The average daily temperature, which combines the average highs and lows, was recorded as 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit for this year’s summer season. This summer also came in first for that record and beat the normal average of 84.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
“This year also placed in first place for triple-digits, with 60 days of 100 degrees Fahrenheit-plus high temperatures,” Schreiber said.
According to Schreiber, although the recent drought does put this year as the driest on record from July 1 until the end of the summer, with only 0.01 inches recorded at the Del Rio Airport, rainfall during the second half of June contributed to this year placing sixth place overall for driest on record.
During the second half of June, which is considered part of the summer season, there was enough rainfall to contribute an accumulation of 1.21 inches for the entire summer. Of that accumulation, 1.13 inches fell on June 21, which was the first full day of summer this year and 0.08 inches of rain fell between June 22 to Sept. 22.
“It it wasn’t for June 21st’s rainfall, this summer would place in first for driest on record,” Schreiber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.