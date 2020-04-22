Del Rio City Council members have postponed action on a water, wastewater and gas rate study, citing the need for more information.
City council members made the decision during their most recent meeting on Tuesday.
When Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano announced the agenda item, a resolution authorizing the city manager to advertise for requests for proposals for a water, wastewater and gas rate study, Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon initially made a motion to approve the resolution, with Councilman Raul C. Ojeda giving the second.
Lozano asked council members if they had any questions regarding the resolution.
“As far as conducting the water/wastewater/gas rate study, the intent is to do what? What are we trying to accomplish?” Councilman Rowland Garza asked.
“Trying to make sure our rates are in line with the expenses of our operations, our capital improvement plan (CIP), our transfers, our administrative costs and any reserves. In addition, as we discussed utility billing in the past, to look at the rates specifically for seniors and (water) sprinklers and bring those options and recommendations to city council,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski replied.
“It’s also good practice to have a rate study done every three to five years, and the last time that was done was back in 2015,” Wojnowski added.
“And that study will also look at our actual physical plant infrastructure, like our sewer plants and our water treatment facilities?” Garza asked.
“Anything that is tied to our water, wastewater and gas operations. I wouldn’t say that it would include CIP improvements for those facilities, but the maintenance and operation of those facilities will be part of the study,” Wojnowski said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she had several concerns.
“I would like to have the city manager provide us with a copy of the 2015 study as soon as possible. Also, prior to 2015, when was the last study? And how many times since the last study have the rates been modified and which rates and by how much?” Salgado asked.
“Another question is, what did the 2015 study cost because we don’t have anything indicated as to what we may be looking at as far as costs for the study. And I’d like to also make a comment that in view of the difficult financial times ahead, I feel the city and the council need to tighten their belts and cut unnecessary spending. Now, in my opinion, is not the time for increases. The people are in deep hurt right now, and for us to use the study to turn around and increase the rates, I think would not be a good time, not at this time,” the councilwoman added.
Salgado reiterated she wanted her other questions answered and suggested a decision on the study request be postponed until the council gets those answers.
Salgado then made a motion to table a vote on the resolution, with Ojeda giving the second.
“Because of what we’re going through, I think it would be prudent to look at the historical aspect, and maybe we could put it off maybe a year and do it next year instead. That’s what my thinking is,” Ojeda said.
The council then voted 5-2 to postpone voting on the motion, with Garza and Councilman Jim De Reus opposed, and Lozano, Salgado, Ojeda, Elizalde De Calderon and Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. voting in favor of the motion to table.
