Donald J. Trump is sweating like a turkey at Thanksgiving, and cursing House Representative Democrat Adam Schiff, saying Schiff hasn’t got his due yet. That is the president of the United States threatening a U.S. congressman, and that’s just what Schiff called it: a threat.
Trump is a crazy president who lacks humanity. He even called soldiers’ concussions from Iranian missiles in Iraq – “just headaches.”
Trump got out of military service complaining of a blister on his foot. Too bad he doesn’t have a blister on his lying tongue. The Washington Post has him now at over 5,000 lies since taking office.
Trump supporters see him as the answer to illegal immigration because of his tough talk and mean ways of dealing with it.
Trump doesn’t have a lot of room to talk when it comes to insulting the illegal migrants, he has always surrounded himself with shady characters, and five have been charged, and found guilty. While one is awaiting trial.
I may or may not come back to Trump later in this letter.
Meanwhile, there are revelations in a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who says that “Trump tied aid to Ukraine to inquiries he sought.” Man, the plot thickens, and the Democrats in Congress have sunk their teeth into this juicy bone dug up by Bolton, and they are demanding that Bolton be called as a witness. But the Democrats are wasting their demands because Senate Republicans will never call John Bolton to testify. At least Mitch McConnell won’t.
When it comes to White House shenanigans, the Senate Republicans are the three monkeys: see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing.
But Republican senators like Romney, Collins, Murkowski and Alexander.
These four senators are a fly in Trump’s glass of schemes against the Democrats who are breathing down his neck.
These four Republicans just could be the force for a fair trial in the Senate and leaks out of the White House say Trump is fit to be tied. This White House is immoral, and its characters come out of the bag trying to save themselves after they have been arrested for doing sleaze work.
Come out and appear on political shows on CNN acting like a virtue of helpfulness, calm and collected, willing to spill the beans on Trump who he personally met and did sleazy work for him in Ukraine, threatening the Ukrainian President Zelensky to bring false accusations against the Bidens.
Mr. Lev Parnas is shown on video proudly standing shoulder to shoulder all smiles with Trump. Mr. Parnas is on camera with Rudy Giuliani who at the time was Trump’s personal lawyer, and errand boy prodding Mr. Parnas, in Ukraine to do Trump’s dirty work.
The entire team Trump is busy composing a scenario where “Trump did nothing wrong,” and serenading the Senate with it. And of course, the Republican Senate is the choir with a chorus of “Trump did nothing wrong.”
But the American people want to know for sure, and two polls say that 66 percent of Americans want the Senate to hold a trial with witnesses, while 51 percent want Trump removed from office.
There is a slight chance Trump can be convicted in the Senate, but it’s a very slight chance, and the Trump defense team knows this, so they are just putting on a show, going through the motion to please the Trump voters who want to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
And locally, dead calves are being dumped on the bank of San Felipe Creek in that area close to Moore Park, and Jap Lowe Drive.
How do I know this? One of the county commissioners in a recent News-Herald article sounded pretty upset saying in the article about his encounter with an individual in a pickup truck stopping to dump a dead calf on the bank of the creek, where another dead calf had already been dumped!
The commissioner said in the article that he has jurisdiction over that area, and, he with his crew were cleaning it up piling up all kinds of junk, and the grapple truck would pick it up.
All kinds of junk, and now dead calves. Commissioner Vasquez has a right to express his disgust. And the Buzzard City council should too.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
