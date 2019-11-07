Brackett Independent School District high school and middle school students take to honors for the second six weeks, of the 2019-2020 school year, with academic grades.
Forty-eight high school students were recognized for the academic honor roll, with 19 students in the all A’s honor roll and 29 students in the A and B honor roll.
Thirty-five middle school students were recognized for the academic honor roll, with 10 students in the all A’s honor roll and 25 students in the A and B honor roll.
Brackett High School A Honor Roll
Alexander Link, Abraham Morales, Ricardo Rangel, Diego Solis, Tristan Houston, William Paxton, Austin Britton, Brillanice Buitron, Mason Eckenrod, Victoria Ibanez, Mileena Kwan Justice, Ava Malloy, Emily Malloy, Vincent Martinez, Desiree Mckaskle, Nicole Mestas, Benjamin Rawald, Aaron Rodriguez, Samuel Rodriguez
Brackett High School A and B Honor Roll
Danielle Crawley, Aaron Diaz, Levi Diosdado, Kevin McCafferty, Solana Molinar, Madian Palmeros, Isaac Rosas, Mason Schwandner, Zoey McIntyre-Porter, Dominick Munoz, Vrigarrie Talamantes, Michelle Villarreal, Braden Alexander, William Edwards, Luis Guajardo, Delfino Guerrero, Joe Martinez, Brendan Sumner, Kylie Sumner, Conrado Talamantes, Delray Chavez, Autumn Clementz, William Close, Levi Earwood, Ivan Gonzalez, Kassandra Mason, Alyssa Munoz, Lizette Rivas, Mauro Talamantes.
Brackett Middle School A Honor Roll
Daniel Castillo, Kamron Creel, William Higgs, Garrett Mann, Howard Roberson, Matthew Schwandner, Madeleine Ducharme, Alexis McCafferty, Malachi Yoder, Cassidy Fox.
Brackett Middle School A and B Honor Roll
Jordan Balderas, Trinity Denman, Miranda Guzman, Megan Beard, Riley Cannon, Caydie Castro, Konrad Golab, Hannah Laub, William Lewis, Abigail Malloy, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Gentry Caldwell, Lina Falcon, Marques-Frank Hernandez, Dominic Hidalgo, Cobey Laub, Anna Lewis, Lucinda Mancha, Caitlyn Mann, Mason Martinez, Nicholas Munoz, Sydney Rodriguez, Joshua Turner, Kevin Uresti, Makayla Vergith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.