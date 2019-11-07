Del Rio, TX (78840)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 74F with temps falling sharply to near 55. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.