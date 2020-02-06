Local musician Peter the 3rd is gearing up for his upcoming performance, on Feb. 15, during the Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K.
Del Rioans can look forward to Peter’s performance, at Gorzugis, after crossing the finish line or meeting up with 5K participants.
Peter is scheduled to take the stage at 4 p.m. and will present a performance of alt-country songs, with a Texas country influence. Fans of the musician will also have a chance to listen to him perform off his self-titled album “Peter the 3rd.”
“I’m always interested in doing performances that are for a worthy cause, especially in my hometown,” Peter said.
The 5K will take place at Gorzugis on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., with children under the age of 13 participating in a 1K.
The event will help graduating seniors with the cost of the college expenses, the goal of the event is raising more funds than last year.
“It’s very important to help anyone seeking to pursue higher education,” Peter said.
The importance of college is stressed upon young people, and the community is doing a noble cause by participating in the event, Peter said.
“Rest up; I don’t know if I would be able to do it, but it’s noble of the participants and it helps students with their education,” Peter said.
Registration is available at the Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald, located on 301 Veterans Blvd and 2205 N. Bedell Ave. respectively, and will be available on site during the event.
Currently, local personalities from Laughlin Air Force Base, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Amistad National Recreational Area and more have registered and extended invites to other area personalities.
