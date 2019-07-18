What a sick media we have! Billionaire Jeffery Epstein arrested a decade ago is arrested again, this time by Trump’s Bob Barr’s Justice Department! About 100 percent of the liberal Woodward and Bernstein “want to be” investigative journalist are hot on the trail, looking for a Trump connection.
It’s simply all Trump’s fault because his labor secretary, Alex Acosta played a role in the Obama Justice Department forging the first sweetheart 13-month prison sentence while deserving life. Acosta was the U.S. Attorney for the southern district of Florida more than a decade ago prosecuting the case in the people’s interest.
Epstein had a bevy of Washington’s engaged lawyers who obviously got the better end of justice, not the first or last time that will happen. But Trump’s appointee Acosta’s crime is equal to Epstein’s crimes of destroying the young girl’s very lives. They simply must destroy Trump.
The Obama Justice Department approved the justice deal then, but what a difference a president makes. It’s a smokescreen to divert attention from the Democrats riding on the Lolita Express with pervert Epstein.
Acosta had a 50-minute press conference answering every barbed question the leftist mob tossed his way with dignity. He explained that Epstein was being charged by the state of Florida with a misdemeanor, the fix was in.
He interfered, thinking Epstein at a minimum should have some prison time, pay restitutions, and be publically branded a sexual predator. Were his hands tied by 27 trips on the “Lolita Express” by Bill Clinton?
We do know the deal included a promise by the FBI to not release any of the results of its investigation or prosecute anyone implicated in that extensive investigation!
Robert Mueller was FBI Director, and the sweetheart deal is totally lowly Alex Acosta’s fault? Ridiculous in spades! Pelosi, Schumer, the leftist media were filling the airways with demands for Acosta to resign, or Trump to fire him.
I watched CNN, MSNBC, and Acosta was the boil in oil man of the hour. Anything Trump is guilty until proven innocent? There was exactly no mention of Bill Clinton, or other liberals riding on the “Lolita Express.”
Acosta did resign at a public press event, saying essentially he was innocent, but he can no longer head the Labor Department being used as a whipping boy. He resigned so you guys can report the astounding improvement in America’s economy. Trump gave him highest kudos for his work, and the press hated it, the whipping boy is gone.
Epstein claims to be a co-founder of the Clinton Foundation. Flight documents placing Bill Clinton on the “Lolita Express” on 27 occasions, some with Clinton disallowing his security detail aboard.
Judicial Watch asked for details in a FOIA request, to date unsuccessful. Conchita Sarnoff, author of the book on Epstein called “Trafficking” asked “Why would a former president associate with a man like that?” A known pedophile, certainly by his inner circle.
I watched a first televised response by President Clinton. He vehemently denied it all. I hardly knew the man with blazing eyes. It was the same conviction when he said, “I didn’t have sex with that woman.” The Clinton Library refused to release information of ties to Epstein, and Clinton claims to know nothing of the bad storm rising. The media is about as likely to breathlessly cover it, as they are the Bob Barr Special Counsel investigating the Obama investigators investigating Trump to elect Hillary.
Trump says he had a falling out with Epstein, and hasn’t spoken to him in 15 years. Trump admits knowing Epstein years ago, both New Yorkers. He further said, they both like beautiful women, and he likes them young.
Now, put your thinking cap on exactly “unlike” the desperate Trump hating media – would Trump make a flippant remark like that if he were a partner in crime drawing attention to himself?
While the media attempts to make Trump and Epstein birds of a feather, court records exist that Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago because he attempted to sexually assault an underage girl at the club. The Washington Post has reported such a spat between the two men years ago.
But Trump is guilty because he appointed Alex Acosta as his labor secretary, falsely accused of a secret sweetheart deal for Epstein in his first trial? The saga goes on and on, making it Trump’s fault, with no interest in holding powerful leftist accountable for anything.
But the charade is ending soon.
