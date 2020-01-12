A man was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of his health care provider in a jury trial held in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez. Ricardo Guajardo, 67, was found guilty after the jury deliberated for a little more than two hours.
The trial started Tuesday, with jury selection, and after hearing the witnesses and being presented with the evidence the jury reached a verdict Thursday.
Guajardo was facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault, and he was found guilty on all three counts, prosecutors said.
Guajardo was indicted by a grand jury in December, he remains in the Val Verde County GEO correctional facility since his arrest, on July 20, 2017, court documents show. He is now awaiting for his sentencing hearing, which will be held on Jan. 27.
According to the indictment, Guajardo assaulted a woman by threatening her and her family with serious bodily injury.
The woman was assaulted multiple times over the course of several days, the case report states. Guajardo, the report states, had threatened to kill the woman’s children and husband if she said anything or called the police to report the incident.
Guajardo was arrested when a friend of the victim encouraged her to call the police, the report states.
Gina Garcia, then-Del Rio Police Department detective, investigated the incident and learned that the victim’s fear was caused by Guajardo describing the residence and other particulars of the woman’s family to her, the report states.
The victim told the investigator that Guajardo had also threatened to burn down their relatives’ home, the report states.
During the trial, Guajardo’s defense tried to convince the jury that they had had a consensual relationship, but the evidence proving otherwise was overwhelming, 63rd District Attorney Michale Bagley said.The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District First Assistant District Attorney Roland Andrade as first chair, and Second Assistant District Attorney Alex Garver as co-council, assisted by Bagley.
“The District Attorney’s office is pleased with the results in the case against Ricardo Guajardo. This was a difficult case for everyone involved and more so for the victim. As district attorney I sincerely appreciate the police officers, detectives, the sexual assault nurse examiner and everyone else involved in this case. We cannot but do our job without their hard work and dedication,” Bagley said.
“I also want to thank and congratulate my trial team of Roland Andrade and Alex Garver, who tried the case to a jury verdict, DA Investigator Fidel Navarro, Border Prosecutor Unit Investigator Steve Gallegos, and the rest of my office staff who greatly assisted in the prosecution of this case. As always, it was a combined team effort and I look forward to the sentencing hearing in front of 63rd Judicial District Judge Enrique Fernandez,” Bagley said.
Each one of the charges Guajardo was found guilty of is a first degree felony, which is punishable by imprisonment no less than five and no more than 99 years or life, with a possible fine of up to $10,000.
