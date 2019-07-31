A Dilley man was arrested twice in a two-day span, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. According to police records Robert James Morales, 28, whose place of residence is listed at the 1400 block of West Highway 85, in Dilley, Texas, was arrested on July 19 and then again on July 20.
Morales was first arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to a report of a man, apparently under the effects of narcotics, running on North Bedell Avenue.
A Del Rio Police Department report states on that date officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Bedell Avenue – between Lowe Drive and 17th Street – for a man running northbound and stating he was being chased.
Officers, the report states, found the man who appeared to be under the effects of a narcotic, attempted to calm him and took him to the police station. He left the station on his own.
Approximately five minutes later, dispatch advised of an emergency call pertaining a man who was attempting to enter a vehicle.
Due to the man’s intoxicated state, the report states, and being a danger to himself and others, he was placed under arrest at 5:45 a.m. and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for further processing. Morales was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
Then on July 20, at 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a call for an unwanted man at a residence located at the 900 block of East 11th Street.
The man, later identified as Morales, was acting abnormally, the report states. He appeared to be hallucinating and could not give a clear answer as to why he was there.
According to a police report, a woman saw Morales looking into a window to her residence and then trying to open the window. She yelled at him and he yelled profanities back at her.
The woman told police officers she didn’t know who the man was of why he was there. Morales was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.
