For many of us, Sunday was a day to reflect and relax.
For the families of nine individuals killed in a helicopter crash in California, it was a day they never expected nor hoped would happen in their lifetimes.
By now we’ve heard the names of the victims – Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Pauton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. The most famous of the group is NBA legend, and soon-to-be hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant.
A 20-year veteran of the NBA, five-time NBA champion and father of four daughters, Bryant’s legacy has been reflected on in the past few days by fans and detractors alike. His life was a complicated one, separated into essentially three parts – the man on the court, the man off the court and the man after the game.
Love him or hate him, Bryant’s legacy is one that stretched across the world, from men to women, across racial lines and from the young to the old.
I have friends who were, and still are, Kobe fans. I asked them what his passing meant to them, and their responses showed the width of Kobe’s legacy and his impact.
Del Rio Rams assistant basketball coach Rudy Elizondo has been a Los Angeles Lakers fan for as long as I’ve known him. He’s a basketball dad with a son and daughter exceling in the sport, and while Magic Johnson is his favorite player, it was Kobe that helped him see the game in a different light.
Tuesday, Elizondo led the Rams and visiting Laredo LBJ Wolves in a 24-second moment of silence to honor Bryant, who wore the number 24 during the latter half of his career.
“First, prayers for all the victims and their families. Now, I’ve been a Lakers fan all my life and I was very sad about Kobe’s passing. I saw him grow up in the NBA. Magic was my man, and when he retired we suffered year after year. Then Kobe and Shaq (O’Neal) came. Kobe was the man! When he retired I saw him coaching his daughter and it made me feel closer to him with me coaching my kids. I have a daughter, and seeing the bond he had with Gianna and the love of the game they both had makes me think of me and my daughter. After he retired I would still watch and show videos of him playing to my kids. He was a great man, husband and father,” Elizondo said.
Mario Carvajal, another of my longtime friends, has been a Lakers fan for what seems like all his life. When we played a pickup game of basketball, he would wear the purple and gold magic Johnson edition of Converse shoes.
Carvajal said it was Kobe who reinvigorated his love of the game and Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality,” helped him through some of the toughest parts of his life.
“It’s a strange feeling to experience that a person you never met can elicit so many emotions and move you to tears. We lament a basketball legend and the inspiration and joy his accomplishments gave us. We lament a legacy destined to be so much more than just basketball. We’ll never witness the extent of that legacy, the lives it was going to touch, and that is a loss for us all. Kobe will however live on as the ‘Mamba Mentality’ he inspired will continue to burn for generations. Thank you, Kobe,” Carvajal said.
One of my newer friends, Jesse Garcia, is as die-hard a Lakers fan as you can get. He has more basketball jerseys than I have collared shirts. He has Kobe jerseys from his high school days to his early days as a Laker through his stint on the Olympic team.
Thursday night Garcia tried to organize a public show of support for Kobe Bryant in front of Bel Furniture. Only four other people showed up, but Garcia was undeterred and said he would do something again when Bryant was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
“What Kobe meant to me was basically 20 years of watching him play basketball, watching him grow up into the player that he is, that he was. Seeing him get drafted and then traded to my Lakers, watching him like that for that long period of time ... it grew on me. I felt very close,” Garcia said. “Laker fans are different kinds of fans. It’s a family thing. Whenever his passing happened it was like losing a family member. It’s devastating. I still can’t believe it.”
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
