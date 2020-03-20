“The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto Him, to show unto His servants things which must shortly come to pass” (Rev.1:1) … Shortly, which sounds like things will start rolling like a snowball down the mountain, and that’s what is happening now.
Jonathan Cahn pointed out how we’ve been living through a window of relative freedom with President Trump.
This year 2020 will mark America’s 400th year – since the journey of the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, and the initial covenant made by those who founded American civilization. Could this be significant?
Cahn pointed also to the progression of judgment unfolded in the kingdom of Judah (O.T.).
In 605 B.C. came the first strike when the Babylonian armies invaded that land. It was a wakeup call, but the nation didn’t turn back to God.
Then in 586 B.C. came the full force of judgment, national destruction.
The time between those two events was 19 years, the same amount of years as from Sep. 11 2001 till 2020… Will this year be an eventful year?
It looks like it is already! Reason the more we pray, keep God’s peace, and trust Him for the outcome.
When we have to go on lockdown, we will have time to study God’s Word about the times we live in.
Matthew 24, Luke 21, Mark 13, 2nd Thessalonians, Daniel, Revelation , Proverbs – it’s all good, God is good! “When these things BEGIN TO COME TO PASS, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draws near” (Lk. 21:28).
When Isaac Newton left London for the countryside while the plague was ravaging the city in the 1600s, he had time to reflect in God’s creation, and the Lord showed him the power of gravity.
Newton became a renown mathematician and a natural philosopher; and constructed the telescope and demonstrated (by using a prism) that a beam of light contains all the colors of the rainbow.
Newton became a firm believer in Christ, and studied and wrote about the prophecies in Daniel and Revelation.
So don’t let the lockdown get you down! God can use anything for His glory! Yes, there is a lot to ponder upon about this virus.
Movies like “Close Encounters” and “Contagion” come to mind; the un-elected U.N., Agenda 21, the Gates Foundation, the de-population New World Order goal.
We have to keep in mind that we shouldn’t lie, steal, cheat or sell drugs – the government hates competition.
We’d refuse any DNA-altering drugs (NVICAdvocacy.org), since that will take us out of the Book of Life for eternity (Rev. 3:5, 13:8, 17:8, 20:4/12-15, 21:27, 22:19, Phil.4:3).
There is an outcry for unity in this world, but when it gets into the wrong hands, it means socialism/communism (Revelation chapter 13 is about that).
Psalm 118:8-9 warns us “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man and in princess”… And let’s not count on a pre-tribulation rapture, but prepare ourselves spiritually, mentally and physically as much as we can; holding onto Jesus, “looking unto Him, the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebr.12).
Psalm 91 is very timely, do we believe God’s promises…? “Because His loving kindness is better than life, I will praise Him” (Ps. 63:3).
“Cast all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”(1st Peter ch. 5).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
