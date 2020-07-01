Members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce join San Antonio attorney Will Allan, center, his wife and paralegal Tera Allan, and their close friend Efrain Gallegos as the Allans cut the ribbon signifying the opening of the Will Allan Law Firm at 1201 E. Gibbs St.
Presenting chamber membership plaques to the Will Allan Law Firm, from left, Otila Gonzalez, of the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Tera Allan, Will Allan, Efrain Gallegos, Abram Rodriguez, of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
Photos by Karen Gleason
Elias “Leo” Guajardo, of the A-Team Barbecue/Gallegos Catering of Del Rio, serves up hot dogs and hamburgers at the grand opening of the Will Allan Law Firm at 1201 E. Gibbs St. on Friday.
