The first case of a patient testing positive for novel coronavirus disease in Del Rio and Val Verde County was reported Wednesday morning, by Val Verde Regional Medical Center officials, in a statement dated March 25, at 10 a.m.
Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker confirmed the first COVID-19 positive, the statement reads, noting that patient and family are under quarantine under guidelines by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department of State Health Services, to monitor them along with the state.
This will occur with any positive cases that are confirmed by Val Verde Regional Medical Center, according to the release.
“At VVRMC, we continue to work in solidarity with our partners in the health care community, city and county leaders, and local/state health authorities to ensure our community is well prepared. Together, we stand united in our commitment to keep the people we serve safe,” the release states.
All updates, according to hospital officials, will be distributed to the public via the Val Verde Regional Medical Center, city of Del Rio and Val Verde County public information offices.
You can follow them directly at www.vvrmc.org, www.cityofdelrio.com or www.valverdecounty.texas.gov for more information.
“We remain vigilant in responding to this evolving situation. We continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for healthcare.”
If you feel you have been exposed or have any of the signs and symptoms of this virus, the medical center recommends to contact the Nurse Advice line at 844 432 5391, with any questions regarding symptoms, listen to the entire message, and if you answer has not been answered stay on the line to speak with a live nurse.
Signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
If advised to see your physician, the medical center is asking the general public to reach out to them, and if unavailable, to utilize the walk-in clinic at 1801 Bedell.
“If you are advised to go to the emergency room, please proceed to 801 Bedell at the main campus Please only call 911 if it is a true emergency.”
Local health officials are also recommending to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, including washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, avoid contact with people who are sick, and to stay home as much as possible, but especially if you are feeling sick.
Recommendations also include to cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and practice social distancing of six feet or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.