A Del Rio woman was found to be in possession of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine, and was arrested and charged with drug manufacturing or delivering, police records state.
Nicoy Sanchez, a resident of the 800 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested at the intersection of East Gibbs Street and Avenue K on Nov. 28, at 1:45 a.m., according to the arrest report.
Sanchez was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers observed a traffic violation at the intersection of East Gibbs and North Bedell Avenue, and initiated a traffic stop, the report states.
Sanchez, one of the occupants of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of the narcotics which, according to the report, weighed 48.5 grams.
She was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a first degree felony, the report states.
