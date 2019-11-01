A teacher asked her students to bring an item to class that represented their religious beliefs. A Catholic student brought a crucifix. A Jewish student brought a menorah. A southern Baptist student brought a casserole.
Old sermons can be nice, but there’s so much going on concerning Bible prophecies, about technology, trans-humanism, persecution, the coming new world order (see our dollar bill!) and the anti-Christ system deceiving the world and the Church.
Thank God, there’s good news too: Jesus’ second coming after the tribulation (Matthew, chapter 24) and the ones who will overcome by God’s grace and stay faithful to Him till the end (Revelation 6:9 and 7:14, etc); and the remnant that is growing right now, and the anti-establishment-urge: The real Christian Revolution, Home-Churches! We can find about “living the right way” in the Book of Acts in the New Testament, which is not just history, but the blue-print for our lives.
The more we dis-entangle ourselves from all worldly compromise and status quo, the stronger we will grow with God’s power.
Milk is OK, but our spirit also needs meat, for discernment, for these ARE the days of Elijah (Hebrews, chapter 5)! Where will the next generation get their information from? School? Disney? College? Are they getting discipled at home and at church to be a soldier for Jesus? These kids are still full of life and need to be challenged for our Lord! We will not find a perfect church in this life – and if we do, we will ruin it for sure… George Verwer (founder of Operation Mobilization) wisely observed: “Where two or three are gathered together, sooner or later there will be a mess!” But God works very well in messes too, at home-churches or bigger meetings alike.
In his book “Un-comfortable” Brett McCracken asks: “What if the discomfort we experience at gatherings is actually good for our spiritual well being?… Nothing matures us quite like faithfulness amid discomfort – looking outside of ourselves.
Putting aside personal comfort, and coming often to the Cross… This is what being ‘the Church’ means - put together by the Lord for such a time as this … good for our pride!”
The apostle Peter admonishes us “Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time: casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1st Peter 5:5-8).
Do we strive to be part of the Lord’s remnant (Romans chapter 11)? Do we believe God still sends His prophets these days, to expose this world’s evils, and to proclaim the Gospel of Truth – Jesus Christ, Gods’ Son? With or without sword (Matthew chapter 10, Luke chapter 22), we better let His Holy Spirit lead us and guide us!
Lord help us to cry out to Him, like king David “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way (Hebr. way of pain) in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24)!
Whether male or female, let’s stand up for Jesus, find His lost sheep, and lead His people to victory!
Next week: Conclusion
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
