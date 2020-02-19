Today is a special day for me.
Ever since the News-Herald put out its first issue of Del Rio Grande magazine, way back in early 2016, I’ve wanted to do an issue focusing on the incredible diversity of the area’s bird life. I’ve done a few bird features in the magazine since we began publishing monthly in July 2016, but we’ve never devoted an entire issue to birds and the people who chase them.
With the April 2020 issue, I will finally get that chance.
The impetus for the issue comes from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Birding The Border festival/experience being held in and around Del Rio April 15 through April 18.
Emily Grant, our Val Verde County extension agent, and Dr. Maureen Frank, Texas A&M AgriLife wildlife specialist, are the planners and organizers of this event.
If you have any interest in birding whatsoever, if you’re an experienced birder or someone who’s just starting out, I encourage you to visit the Birding the Border page on Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s web site. (It’s easy if you just Google “birding on the border.”)
Participants in the Birding the Border Festival will be able to access a number of private properties and ranches in Val Verde and Kinney counties, some of which have never been birded.
There will also be guided trips into the Amistad National Recreation Area and along the San Felipe Creek.
One special event will allow a limited number of participants to visit the Kickapoo Caverns State Park after dark for a catered dinner, a behind-the-scenes look at the bats leaving the main cave and an opportunity to search for several species of owls in the park.
There will also be a birding and outdoors trade show at the Del Rio Civic Center during the festival and several presentations on bird-related topics by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension experts.
I’m very excited about this event and the opportunities it will provide for our local birding community.
Even more, I am excited about the fact that local landowners are opening their properties for bird watchers.
But the thing I am most excited about is that Del Rio is entering the realm of ecotourism. For years, birding festivals in the Rio Grande Valley have drawn thousands of participants and brought millions of dollars into those local economies.
When the Boy was smaller, Michael G. and I used to go to the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival in Harlingen and to the annual Whooping Crane Festival in Port Aransas. We would always wonder why it was that Del Rio, whose bird life is slightly different, but equally vibrant, didn’t start up its own birding festival.
Now, Texas A&M AgriLife is filling that gap, and we as birders need to put our pocketbooks where our mouths are and support this venture in any way that we can. This will show the organizers that we are serious about our birds and the places where those birds can be seen.
Please go to the web site and sign up for a day or all three.
I’m also looking for suggestions on the “birding” issue of the magazine. If you have any thoughts about it, please email me or call me at 830-734-3021.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
